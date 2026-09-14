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Colin Jacobs's avatar
Colin Jacobs
3d

I'm a heavy AI user (in the places where it provides real value) but also feel the red mist descend when any personal communication or commentary drops an AI tell. Like you, I find the magnitude of my gut response hard to understand, it can feel like a personal attack. The spectrum you have defined here is a good way to think about it, it gives me a framework to provide feedback to people who misuse AI in this rage-inducing way.

I'm surprised than even in circles with high AI-literacy people don't get this.

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1 reply by Charity Majors
Uma's avatar
Uma
3d

I love this. I’m on a similar journey of being increasingly nauseated by the use of AI slop. I really like the way you have categorized the functional vs personal. Though I find too many people draw the line differently and think a lot more is functional then I would so it leads to a personal annoyance for me.

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