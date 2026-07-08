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ace_x
Jul 15

The correction at the end is honestly the best part. Splitting logs, metrics, and traces into separate storage was never really about tech, it was about charging you more times for the same data. Nobody said that so plainly before.

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Aliaksandr Valialkin's avatar
Aliaksandr Valialkin
Jul 12

We at VictoriaMetrics do not hide the fact that the storage architecture for our databases (VictoriaMetrics, VictoriaLogs and VictoriaTraces) has been influenced heavily by ClickHouse. That's why they use column-oriented storage and LSM trees. See https://altinity.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/How-ClickHouse-Inspired-Us-to-Build-a-High-Performance-Time-Series-Database.pdf and https://victoriametrics.com/blog/victorialogs-internals-columnar-storage-on-disk/

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