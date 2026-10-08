Charity Majors

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Dan Egnor's avatar
Dan Egnor
6d

There’s an uncomfortable question that you’ve touched on a few times, which is: as a human with values who participates in a system, how do you use the degrees of freedom you have within that system? How much do you even think about that, or do you just “do your job and go home”? What do you conceptualize as playing win-win-win-win games (for yourself, for the people around you, for the organization, for the world), and what do you conceptualize as zero-sum labor-vs-capital tug-of-war?

The dream of growth-mindset management, corporate DEI initiatives, and, I dunno, capitalist liberalism is that you can do good by doing good, that it’s all about the win-win-win-win. Even the hard parts can be framed as 4W: by firing that employee I’m giving them the hard feedback they need to grow. (Not: hey I just kicked some children off of healthcare.)

We all know it’s not always win-win-win-win. Sometimes it’s negotiate-to-a-happy-middle. Sometimes it’s dog-eat-dog-world. Sometimes it’s the-house-always-wins. The factory floor worker in Detroit has known this their whole lives. So has the finance bro in New York. The software engineer in San Francisco is shifting how they think about this, I think.

The endpoints are easy, the middle is hard because it’s full of murky tradeoffs and a sense of perpetual corrosion. When you’re a people manager in a professional semicreative/semiproductive organization during turbulent times, it’s rough.

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Diego Quiroga's avatar
Diego Quiroga
3d

My aspiration for a team evolved from “delivering results and happy” to “..and motivated,” before I finally settled on “.. and engaged”. Trying to have people give a s about their work seemed more honest and practical than the other two.

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