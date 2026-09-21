Charity Majors

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Milly Rowett's avatar
Milly Rowett
4d

I really enjoyed this discussion. This article would make a great podcast series with Cat

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Fabien Ninoles's avatar
Fabien Ninoles
5d

Looking forward to read both of your work!

Side notes: the proper url for her site is https://www.fightforthehuman.com The current one returns an error.

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