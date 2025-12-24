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Have you heard? Clickhouse is winning the observability wars!
Years ago I predicted that columnar storage would remake observability. What I didn't see coming: vendors would build it, nerf it, and sell a worse…
Jul 8
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In defense of AI mandates
When you need to execute a coordinated change on a tight timeline, a mandate might be the best and most honest way to fund it.
Jul 2
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June 2026
Is it ethical to use AI?
On externalities and engagement, the problem with purity politics, and why we need to make AI boring again
Jun 24
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AI demands more engineering discipline. Not less
If you lived through the shift from handcrafted server pets to immutable infrastructure, you should sense something oddly familiar about what's…
Jun 15
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AI enthusiasts are in a race against time, AI skeptics are in a race against entropy
Both sides are grappling with a real existential threat, and both sides feel like they are screaming into the void. There is a way to close the gap and…
Jun 2
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March 2026
Your Data Is Made Powerful By Context (so stop destroying it already)
In logs as in life, the relationships are the most important part. AI doesn't fix this. It makes it worse.
Mar 9
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My (hypothetical) SRECon26 keynote
One year ago, Fred Hebert and I delivered the closing keynote at SRECon25. Looking back on it now, I can hardly connect with how I felt then. Here's…
Mar 3
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February 2026
First I wrote the wrong book, then I wrote the right book
I'm not sure whether to say "thank you" or "HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME", but this one goes out to all the people who sent me advice on buying software…
Feb 19
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Martin Fowler told me the second edition should be shorter (it's twice as long)
90% new material, a clearer mission, and a rogues gallery of contributors. The second edition of Observability Engineering is almost done.
Feb 18
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January 2026
Bring Back Ops Pride
"Operations" is not a dirty word, a synonym for toil, or a title for people who can't write code. May those who shit on ops get the operational outcomes…
Jan 19
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December 2025
On Friday Deploys: Sometimes that Puppy Needs Murdering
It's the most wonderful time of the year: the pie, the eggnog, the eternal debates over whether deploy freezes cause more harm than good. 🤶🌲
Dec 24, 2025
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2025 was for AI what 2010 was for cloud
The satellite, experimental technology has become the mainstream, foundational tech. (At least in developer tools.)
Dec 22, 2025
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